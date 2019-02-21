SALT LAKE CITY — With psychological horrors, deep themes on grief and trauma and one creepy mansion house, Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" became a quick hit for the streaming service.

Now Netflix has announced the show was renewed for a second season under the direction of "Hill House" directors Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, and it will take the show in an entirely new direction, according to reports.

About the second season: Deadline reported Thursday that Netflix's second installment of "The Haunting of Hill House" will be called "The Haunting of Bly Manor" and continue the series as a horror anthology.

"The Haunting of Bly Manor" will include all new characters in a new story and draw from Henry James' novel "The Turn of the Screw," according to Polygon.

"The Turn of the Screw" follows a governess who is given charge over two orphaned children at their country manor, where she begins to see ghosts that haunt the home, according to Study.com.

With the announcement of the second season's theme, it's assumed Netflix's now anthology will focus primarily on hauntings and haunted houses.

"The Haunting of Bly Manor" is set to debut in 2020, according to Deadline.