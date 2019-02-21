SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mitt Romney's first report to the Utah Legislature since taking office earned applause from Republican and Democratic caucuses Thursday — except from Senate Democrats.

The six-member caucus never heard from Romney or Reps. Chris Stewart and John Curtis, the other Republican members of Utah's congressional delegation who came to Capitol Hill to deliver their annual update to lawmakers.

"We have an open caucus. They can come in anytime they want," Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, said. "They chose not to, obviously. I'm sorry about that."

She said the Senate minority staff was not told the delegation members were coming. On Tuesday, the caucus warmly welcomed the only Democrat representing Utah in Congress, Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, as he made his rounds.

In past years, Utah's two senators and four U.S. House members all spoke annually from the state House and Senate floors to deliver the required update, taking questions from lawmakers.

That changed when the House decided the reports should be made instead during midday party caucus meetings, apparently to preserve more time to debate bills. The Senate followed suit this year.

In the House GOP caucus, Romney told Utah lawmakers he was surprised at the "great deal of friendship and respect that comes across the aisle" in Washington, D.C., but also the "lack of communication between parties."

Utah's junior senator spoke of the positioning and posturing that goes on in Congress. "The only way something is going to get passed in Washington is if both sides consider it a victory," he said.

He said he was "all ears," and urged his fellow Republicans to feel free to reach out to him "if there are things that need to be done for our state that you hear about, you care about."

At the House Democratic caucus, Romney reminded Democrats that when he served as governor of Massachusetts, that state's Legislature was dominated by Democrats. He said he learned that nothing happens until the parties work together.

Senate Republicans close their caucuses.

Curtis made House Republicans laugh when he asked them to imagine what it would be like if President Donald Trump were governor.

"Every day you wake up and say, 'What has the governor done today?'" the 3rd District congressman said. ''That's my life, but I love it."

He also spoke of bipartisanship, saying the news media only highlights dysfunction, "not when we're working well together."

During his speech to the House GOP caucus, Stewart compared the Utah Legislature to Congress, where it can take years to advance legislation.

"It's so fun to watch you guys and see how much you get done in 45 days," he said.

The 2nd District congressman also expressed concern about the rise of socialism.

"I'm shocked about we're having conversations about whether the future of our country is socialist," Stewart said. He recently created the congressional anti-socialism caucus.

Contributing: Emily Ashcraft