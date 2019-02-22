I am old enough to remember something the daughter of the ambassador to China said in the 1930s that is highly pertinent today.

Quoting her father, she said, "All we have left are politicians today. There are no statesmen left."

That fits House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her obstructionist cohort Sen. Chuck Schumer to a T. They seem to forget that a lot of us voted for President Trump. When people do despicable things, Nancy never speaks up.

Yesterday the wall was moral. Today it is immoral. Who will pay for the hordes approaching us and what will happen to the English language that unites us?

My maternal ancestors were here legally before the Revolutionary War and my paternal ancestors came legally during the Civil War and fought for the North. Ms. Pelosi sometimes makes me feel my vote is worthless.

Earl Elmont

Pleasant Grove