SALT LAKE CITY — Are you a fan of Ballet West's "The Nutcracker" but not always able to get to the Capitol Theatre? If so, Ballet West and BYUtv are here for you.

This year, BYUtv will broadcast Ballet West founder Willam Christensen's "The Nutcracker" in celebration of the production's 75th anniversary.

“Our focus at BYUtv is to cultivate co-viewing experiences for kids and parents to enjoy together,” said BYUtv Managing Director Michael Dunn. “Every holiday season, 'The Nutcracker' has been just that for generations of families in Utah and around the world, and we’re honored that our network will now be able to share Ballet West’s iconic production with millions of people all across America, right in their own homes.”

Qiling Wang, Deseret News A dress rehearsal of Ballet West's "The Nutcracker" is performed at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

In addition to airing a full broadcast of Ballet West's "The Nutcracker" — including the company's new 2017 sets, costumes and special effects — BYUtv will also feature interviews about Christensen's impact on dance across the country and historical footage during the production. Filming was made possible, in part, through a $100,000 grant from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation.

A Brigham City-native, Christensen (aka "Mr. C") introduced "The Nutcracker" to America in 1944, first in San Francisco, where he was the artistic director at the San Francisco Ballet, and then in Utah, when he moved back to his home state to open a ballet school at the University of Utah and later founded Ballet West.

“I am grateful and honored the Eccles Foundation has once again recognized the worldwide appeal of this magical production, which beautifully showcases Ballet West and highlights the rich legacy of art and culture in Utah,” said Adam Sklute, Ballet West artistic director. “From Mr. C’s first American incarnation, 'The Nutcracker' is now a phenomenon, which permeates our culture bringing joy to millions each year and helping to sustain ballet companies across the country.”