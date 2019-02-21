SALT LAKE CITY — If you've ever wanted to ride sidecar in Hagrid's magical flying motorcycle, Universal Orlando is giving you the next best thing.

What happened: Universal Orlando Resort announced a brand new Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction called "Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure" Thursday, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Visitors to the attraction will fly beyond the Hogwarts castle grounds at Universal’s Harry Potter World and see "some of the wizarding world's rarest magical creatures," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The attraction will open June 13 at the Islands of Adventure, according to Universal Orlando.

About the attraction: Ride vehicles for "Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure" will be styled after Hagrid's motorcycle, allowing guests to sit on the motorcycle or settle down in the passenger seat, according to Orlando Weekly.

The magical creatures on the ride are expected to be represented as animatronics and the roller coaster has been billed as "family-friendly," featuring multiple launches, vertical and backwards portions, and an indoor-elevator-style drop, according to the Orlando Weekly.

The ride will be located in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade and will replace what was the Orlando's Dragon Challenge or Dueling Dragons roller coaster, according to Orlando Weekly.

For more updates on the ride as the opening date approaches, visit the Universal Orlando Resort website.