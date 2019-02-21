Utah Royals FC's schedule for its second season of existence was announced on Thursday morning.

The club, which finished two points out of the playoffs in its maiden season in 2018, will open the campaign on April 20 at Rio Tinto Stadium against former BYU star Ashley Hatch and the Washington Spirit.

URFC will be the only club of the nine in the National Women's Soccer League to have a bye the first week of league play, which will be the week of April 14.

With seven players on the URFC roster expected to play in this summer's World Cup, a bulk of last season's production will likely be missing for much of the campaign, although the schedule looks to be somewhat favorable in that regard.

Of URFC's 10 matches before the conclusion of the World Cup on July 7, just four are against teams that made the playoffs a year ago. While the World Cup participants will likely still take some more time off after its completion, the schedule won't get too daunting until Aug. 11.

On that day, however, URFC will open a stretch in which it'll play five out of six games on the road, including a three-game trip to start it. URFC has no stretch of more than two consecutive home games during the year.

URFC will then return home for a Sept. 21 date against the defending champion NC Courage, and then play on the road against the Chicago Red Stars the following week. After a break, the club's regular season will conclude Sept. 12 on the road against the Houston Dash.

Training camp is expected to begin in mid-March.