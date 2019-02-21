SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man already facing child pornography charges was arrested again this week while out of jail awaiting his next court hearing.

Thomas Norton, 24, is accused of additional child pornography crimes. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday for investigation of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Aug. 21, Norton was charged in 3rd District Court with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. His charges were for offenses that happened in 2017, according to court records.

After he was released to pretrial services, a search warrant was served on a digital camera and SD card found in his bedroom on Tuesday, according to a jail report.

On it, investigators found "images and videos taken of a cellphone displaying child pornography. Also on the SD card were images of Thomas Norton on his LDS mission," the report states.

It is not clear in court documents if investigators believe the pornography was on his camera prior to his original arrest or if it was downloaded after.

Additional child pornography was found on a laptop, according to the report.

On Wednesday, a warrant was issued for Norton to be taken by into custody. He is scheduled to be arraigned March 7.