REXBURG, Idaho — There's a new "Fortnite" skin that's only available to select customers, including Samsung mobile fans.

Samsung has announced a new "Fortnite" character skin modeled after Korean pop singer Jung Changwoo, who is commonly known as Chan from the pop group iKon.

How to download: The skin is available to "Fortnite" players who preorder a Galaxy S10 Plus phone, which was announced Wednesday at Samsung's Unpacked event, where it announced new versions of the Galaxy phones and a new foldable phone.

Only those who preorder the S10 Plus phone will receive the skin, according to The Verge.

Ordering the S10 Plus also gets consumers a fresh pair of Galaxy Buds, Samsung's answer to AirPods.

Here's why: "It feels like Samsung is trying to incentivize more mobile gamers to buy the S10 Plus, boasting that its new Snapdragon 855 processor will translate into smoother gameplay," according to The Verge.

Flashback: Last summer, Samsung partnered with "Fortnite" with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Gamers who played three games of "Fortnite" on that Samsung phone received the new Galaxy skin, which is a player whose body looks like the stars.