Wednesday night's Duke vs. North Carolina game was one of the most hyped college basketball games of the year. With presumed No. 1 pick Zion Williamson leading the No. 1 Blue Devils against the No. 8 Tar Heels, Duke students camped out for months to get a spot in the student section and ticket prices were in the stratosphere, with the cheapest seat in Cameron Indoor going for thousands of dollars on the secondary market.

Unfortunately, the hype was cut short just over 30 seconds into the game, when Williamson blew out his shoe and hurt his knee.

Willamson did not return to the game, and Duke announced afterward that he has a mild knee sprain. North Carolina won, 88-72.

Mike Krzyzewski says Zion Williamson has a mild knee sprain, with more details to come tomorrow. Says the knee is stable, which is enormous news. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 21, 2019

Former U.S. President Barack Obama was at the game, and immediately saw Williamson's shoe break.

“His shoe broke”



Obama was shocked pic.twitter.com/tdwKtUJwtF — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 21, 2019

Obama was one of the many wishing Williamson well after the game, along with LeBron James.

Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2019

Hope young fella is ok! Literally blew thru his 👟. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2019

Former Jazzman and Duke player Carlos Boozer had good intentions behind his tweet, but ended up tagging Zion National Park instead of Zion Williamson. The national park service had a funny response to the tweet.

Carlos Boozer tagged Zion, the national park, in his tweet and 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ejw9iBl1t7 — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 21, 2019

Jazz player Donovan Mitchell chimed in with his thoughts on the NCAA.

Again let’s remember all the money that went into this game.... and these players get none of it.... and now Zion gets hurt... something has to change @NCAA — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2019

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic replied to Mitchell's tweet and offered his opinion on the matter.

go play in europe 🤷🏼‍♂️😂✌️ https://t.co/2o2VPbwnYX — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 21, 2019

Hayward's wife shuts down his video game time

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has a well-known affinity for video games, and while on a gaming livestream, his wife, Robyn, had had enough. In the clip, Hayward asks Robyn if he can play one more game, and she denies the request, saying "I'm watching you play video games, how pathetic is my life?"

Gordon Hayward asking his wife if he can play one more and her saying no is an all time moment pic.twitter.com/zArpl84EBg — Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) February 19, 2019

Other links...

CBS Sports: Five things to love about the new Alliance of American Football, and five things not to love

Jazz president Steve Starks honors Larry H. Miller on the tenth anniversary of his passing

And finally...

Utah gymnast MyKayla Skinner is one of the nation's best, and she wants recognition from the judges.