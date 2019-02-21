Wednesday night's Duke vs. North Carolina game was one of the most hyped college basketball games of the year. With presumed No. 1 pick Zion Williamson leading the No. 1 Blue Devils against the No. 8 Tar Heels, Duke students camped out for months to get a spot in the student section and ticket prices were in the stratosphere, with the cheapest seat in Cameron Indoor going for thousands of dollars on the secondary market.
Unfortunately, the hype was cut short just over 30 seconds into the game, when Williamson blew out his shoe and hurt his knee.
Willamson did not return to the game, and Duke announced afterward that he has a mild knee sprain. North Carolina won, 88-72.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama was at the game, and immediately saw Williamson's shoe break.
Obama was one of the many wishing Williamson well after the game, along with LeBron James.
Former Jazzman and Duke player Carlos Boozer had good intentions behind his tweet, but ended up tagging Zion National Park instead of Zion Williamson. The national park service had a funny response to the tweet.
Jazz player Donovan Mitchell chimed in with his thoughts on the NCAA.
Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic replied to Mitchell's tweet and offered his opinion on the matter.
Hayward's wife shuts down his video game timeComment on this story
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has a well-known affinity for video games, and while on a gaming livestream, his wife, Robyn, had had enough. In the clip, Hayward asks Robyn if he can play one more game, and she denies the request, saying "I'm watching you play video games, how pathetic is my life?"
