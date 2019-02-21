REXBURG, Idaho — The Bee and the Peacock are headed for “The Masked Singer” finals.

On Wednesday night, both the Rabbit and the Lion were revealed on “The Masked Singer,” which was the first time the show ever revealed two characters in one episode, People magazine reported.

The Lion was revealed to be Rumer Willis, who won the 20th season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Rabbit turned out to be Joey Fatone, who previously sang with boy band NSYNC.

The ending left only three characters — the Peacock, the Monster and the Bee.

And as the finals approach, rumors still persisted on social media that Gladys Knight is the Bee.

The Bee said on Wednesday’s show that she is a people person and that she enjoys connecting with people in person.

So people still believed it was Gladys Knight.

If you are a TRUE fan of R&B and Soul music you know the difference between Tina Turner, Anita Baker, Patti Labelle and the #BeeMask....Miss Gladys Knight! pic.twitter.com/Ep0V3uWSaL — Gigi (@TheGinaP) February 21, 2019

I like how they pretending to not know Gladys Knight voice #BeeMask #TheMaskedSinger — Madame Butterfly (@Butterflygurl_6) February 21, 2019

#BeeMask on #TheMaskedSinger is trying to fool us with the baking. She’s Gladys Knight! pic.twitter.com/DHId1qCioh — Shellie Turcanik (@tech_harmony) February 21, 2019

I’d bet money that the bee is Gladys Knight, not Chaka Khan. #TheMaskedSinger #BeeMask — Ōasé (@oahseh) February 21, 2019

We’ll find out the Bee’s identity on “The Masked Singer” finale next Wednesday.

Flashback: Rumors began last week that the Bee and Knight were one and the same after the Bee revealed she won 10 Grammy Awards, something Knight might have done if you count her victories with the Pips. Read more at the Deseret News.