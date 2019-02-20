REXBURG, Idaho — Well, we have our finalists for “The Masked Singer.”

The Bee, the Monster and the Peacock have all advanced to the finals for “The Masked Singer,” which will happen next Wednesday night.

The Peacock appeared briefly on this Wednesday’s show. He spoke about how he’s a perfectionist with his performances. He said he’s the most “well-rounded” performer of “the flock,” too.

See his clip below.

Our feathered friend strikes again! 🦚 Tweet us your guesses by using #PeacockMask + #TheMaskedSinger. pic.twitter.com/DPWXCdiPRX — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 21, 2019

Twitter still believes the Peacock is Donny Osmond, which has been the ongoing assumption since the show began.

#TheMaskedSinger #PeacockMask I am 100% sure it is Donny Osmond. — Kitty Bunghole (@SheTiger68) February 21, 2019

#PeacockMask

the peacock’s performance was AMAZINGGGGGG!!

he is totally donny osmond! — olivia (@oliviaclareeee) February 21, 2019

However, some believe the Peacock might be Neil Patrick Harris.

I changed my mind. I think Neil Patrick Harris is the Peacock.#maskedsinger Not Donny Osmond. — Khadega salik (@Khadijahflygirl) February 14, 2019

Those who say it's NPH as #PeacockMAsk are forgetting the first clue when he said "it's been a while since your Mom has had a poster of me on her wall."I don't remember my Mom having a poster of Doogie Howser- but she sure loved her Donny #themaskedsinger — Nicola Barton (@ozzythekiwi) February 21, 2019

We will find out the identity of the Peacock next week on “The Masked Singer” finals.

Flashback: Rumors have existed since the start of the show that the Peacock was Osmond. There was the tattoo clue, for one. And then people pieced together the Peacock’s clue about a wig and going to jail as well.

Marie Osmond also might have let it slip that her brother was the Peacock.