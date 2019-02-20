REXBURG, Idaho — Well, we have our finalists for “The Masked Singer.”
The Bee, the Monster and the Peacock have all advanced to the finals for “The Masked Singer,” which will happen next Wednesday night.
The Peacock appeared briefly on this Wednesday’s show. He spoke about how he’s a perfectionist with his performances. He said he’s the most “well-rounded” performer of “the flock,” too.
See his clip below.
Twitter still believes the Peacock is Donny Osmond, which has been the ongoing assumption since the show began.
However, some believe the Peacock might be Neil Patrick Harris.
We will find out the identity of the Peacock next week on “The Masked Singer” finals.
Flashback: Rumors have existed since the start of the show that the Peacock was Osmond. There was the tattoo clue, for one. And then people pieced together the Peacock’s clue about a wig and going to jail as well.
Marie Osmond also might have let it slip that her brother was the Peacock.