SEATTLE — Utah’s run of road success came to an abrupt end Wednesday night at Washington. The Utes were "zoned out" by the defensive-minded Huskies, dropping a 62-45 decision at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The loss snapped Utah's four-game winning streak away from the Huntsman Center. Dating back to last season, the Utes were 7-1 in Pac-12 road games — their lone loss was an overtime sertback last month at Arizona.

Earlier in the week, Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak noted the challenges of playing away from home.

“I think life on the road is typically going to be more of a scary ride than it is going to be the Ferris wheel, where it’s just nice and comfortable," he said.

Krystkowiak, though, added that each game is different and is going to be a grind. That said, he emphasized the importance of playing well.

“We’ve shown we can do that on the road," Krystkowiak continued. "We’ve had some great stretches and to me consistency is the big the right now. Our guys have to be consistent and the word solid keeps creeping in.”

The Utes (14-12. 8-6) were neither in falling to the conference-leading Huskies (21-5, 12-1). A lengthy dry spell over the first and second halves ultimately doomed Utah. The Utes went nearly 16 minutes without a basket — scoring only on free throws by Both Gach and Parker Van Dyke.

By the time the drought had ended — on a 3-pointer by Gach with 8:50 left to play — Washington had a comfortable 46-32 lead.

The Utes played without starting forward Timmy Allen. The freshman, who averages 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists, is considered day-to-day witb a back issue. He played in all 25 previous games this season, making 22 starts. Sophomore Donnie Tillman took his place in the opening line-up.

Despite the alterations, Utah got off to fast start. Sedrick Barefield hit four 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of play. The hot shooting lifted the Utes to a 17-7 lead.

Washington responded with a run of it's own, however, to even the score at 20-20. The Huskies went on to build a 33-27 advantage by halftime. They held the Utes, who missed eight of their final nine shots, without a field goal for the final 4:38. Washington, meanwhile, went on to make its last three attempts to take control.

Turnovers were also pivotal. The Utes had nine miscues, leading to nine points for Washington. The Huskies had just two turnovers over the first 20 minutes.

Things grew worse when play resumed. Missed shots and turnovers added up to a long night for the Utes. They entered the game with a road roll, having consecutive Pac-12 wins at Stanford, California, USC and UCLA. Utah won at Arizona State earlier in the season.

The Utes take on Washington State Saturday (6 p.m., P12N) in Pullman. The Cougars (11-15, 4-9) defeated Colorado 76-74 earlier in the evening.

EXTRA STUFF: Washington swept the season series with Utah. The Huskies topped the Utes 69-53 in the Huntsman Center on Jan. 10 . . . Former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, a Washington alum, attended the game . . . Coaches and staffers from both teams wore purple ribbons in honor of the late Lauren McCluskey and to raise awareness of relationship violence.