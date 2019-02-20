TAYLORSVILLE — Bingham wasn't bad at all in the first half, but in the second fully hit its stride and didn't look back during Wednesday's 63-39 win over Taylorsville in the quarterfinal round of the 6A girls basketball playoffs.

Leading 30-24 at the half, the Miners pushed that lead to 45-31 after the third quarter before winning by an impressive 24-point margin.

"In the first half we weren't really playing as a team, but in the second half we really stepped it up," said Bingham junior Jaycee Lichtie. "We were playing together and really looking for the best shot."

Lichtie led the way, scoring 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half while pulling down 11 rebounds. It's the type of play Lichtie has provided most of the year, according to Bingham coach Charron Mason.

"She has been a phenomenal leader all the way through," Mason said. "Every single game she gets everyone going and holds them accountable, but she does it through love and leadership. I couldn't be more proud of her."

Also contributing big for Bingham was Maggie McCord, who added 13 points, and Samantha Holman, who chipped in 11.

What lies ahead of Bingham in the semifinal round is a well-known opponent that has dealt some brutal losses the Miners' way in recent history. That team would be Fremont, which defeated Bingham 61-47 in last year's 6A championship game and then 51-48 in overtime earlier this season — a point margin that was quickly provided by Mason in postgame interviews.

"We're just ready to play. We don't care who it is. We just want one more game," Mason said. "These girls are just loving to play and it's so fun to coach them."

Bingham's semifinal game versus Fremont will take place Friday at Salt Lake Community College at 2:30 p.m. MST.