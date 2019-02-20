BLUFFDALE — The Bluffdale area experienced two more small earthquakes Wednesday evening.

The first earthquake occurred south of Bluffdale at 7:37 p.m. and was 2.1 in magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey. The second happened south-southwest of Bluffdale at 8:08 p.m. and was 2.5 in magnitude.

Utah Emergency Management asked anyone who felt shaking to make a report on the geological survey website.

There have been at least seven earthquakes in Utah in the past week.

Early Wednesday morning, a 4.03 magnitude earthquake struck near Kanosh.

A 2.4 magnitude aftershock struck Bluffdale Saturday night, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.

The University of Utah also reported a 3.3 magnitude earthquake southwest of Kanosh Saturday afternoon.

Two others occurred in Bluffdale last Friday morning.