SALT LAKE CITY — Fast Company unveiled its annual list of the country's most innovative companies. And it looks like esports are making headway among the tech industry.
Fast Company called Allied Esports the most innovative company in the country.
- "It is an honor to be recognized by Fast Company and have Allied Esports listed among some of the most creative, pioneering and influential companies in the world," said Frank Ng, co-CEO of Ourgame Holdings International, owner of Allied Esports, in a press release on the announcement. "We take innovation and creativity seriously, and with a strong global strategy for delivering incredible, revolutionary esports experiences and content around the world, we are excited to exceed the great expectations placed on us with this award."
Allied joins other esports-inspired companies such as Twitch, which livestreams esports, and Unity Technologies, which builds video games.
Fast Company releases the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list every year to identify the businesses that are making a profound impact on business and tech culture.
Fast Company breaks down the list by sectors, or business types, too.
Utah: At least two Utah companies appeared in the list.
- The Utah company Podium was named on the list, according to a press release emailed to the Deseret News.
- The company ranked as the No. 10 most innovative company in the Enterprise sector of the list.
- Podium, an interaction management platform for local businesses, made the list for the first time.
- "The economy has grown and evolved in a way that requires local businesses to modernize the way they interact," said Eric Rea, CEO of Podium. "This award is confirmation that Podium is providing real innovation to modernize these businesses that we work with every day, and we're excited to share what else we have in store for 2019 in the coming months."
- Fortem Technologies, based in Pleasant Grove, placed fourth in the transportation category.