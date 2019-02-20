SALT LAKE CITY — Fast Company unveiled its annual list of the country's most innovative companies. And it looks like esports are making headway among the tech industry.

Fast Company called Allied Esports the most innovative company in the country.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Fast Company and have Allied Esports listed among some of the most creative, pioneering and influential companies in the world," said Frank Ng, co-CEO of Ourgame Holdings International, owner of Allied Esports, in a press release on the announcement. "We take innovation and creativity seriously, and with a strong global strategy for delivering incredible, revolutionary esports experiences and content around the world, we are excited to exceed the great expectations placed on us with this award."

Allied joins other esports-inspired companies such as Twitch, which livestreams esports, and Unity Technologies, which builds video games.

Fast Company releases the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list every year to identify the businesses that are making a profound impact on business and tech culture.

Fast Company breaks down the list by sectors, or business types, too.

Utah: At least two Utah companies appeared in the list.