SALT LAKE CITY — Singer and actress Mandy Moore has once again opened up about her relationship with singer Ryan Adams.

Moore, who was married to Adams, said she felt she was living for Adams and not for herself, according to The Washington Post.

“I was living my life for him. I had no sense of self,” Moore said on comedian Marc Maron's “WTF” podcast. “I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him.”

Moore said she was stuck in an abusive relationship in which Adams would tell her she wasn’t a musician, and it had an immediate impact on her career.

"I would do little jobs. It’s not like I completely stopped working. I would do things here or there, but it became abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home. I couldn’t do my job because there was just a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn’t let me do anything else.”

Moore first opened up about her marriage to Adams last week in a lengthy report from The New York Times. Seven women and more than a dozen associates shared abuse claims with the Times.

She said she empathized with the women who also came forward about Adams, according to my report for the Deseret News.

“Music was a point of control for him,” Moore said. “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s."

Adams denied the allegations in a statement released to social media.

Moore shared an Instagram post where she spoke about abuse and sexual assault, too.

"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering, but it’s always worth it," she wrote in the photo caption. "My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.”