SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll from Morning Consult/The Hollywood Reporter revealed who Americans want to see win at the 91st Academy Awards.

Respondents for the poll could watch the trailer for each nominated film, actor and director. In total, there were 2,201 people polled in the survey.

The poll found that the public believes "A Star Is Born" will dominate the entire Oscars night. In fact, viewers expect "A Star Is Born" to win all its major categories — except for Best Picture.

Here's a breakdown of who America thinks will win, according to the poll.

Best Picture: "Black Panther"

Best Actor: Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born"

Best Actress: Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born"

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Elliott in "A Star Is Born"

Best Supporting Actress: Emma Stone in "The Favourite"

Best Director: Spike Lee in "BlacKkKlansman"

Best Animated Feature Film: "Incredibles 2"

Interesting: "Black Panther" would have won the Most Popular Movie category, which the Oscars cut from its list of categories amid controversy.

The Academy cut the idea because the idea was largely unpopular, CNN reports.

Utah: A new report from USDirect unveiled each state's top choice for the Best Picture award at the Oscars. The report comes from Google Trends data, which measured the most-Googled Oscar nominee for every state.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" led the way in Utah.

The film, which tells the story of the band Queen, topped the list in 25 states — that's half the country and way more than any other film.

"A Star Is Born" finished as the top movie in 11 states, while "Black Panther" led the way in six states.

"Green Book" finished with five nods, and "Roma" ended up with three total leads.

