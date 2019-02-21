SALT LAKE CITY — Rumors of an anti-LGBT emoji coming to smartphones everywhere are just that — rumors.

Social media went off on Tuesday when a Twitter user shared a picture of an LGBT rainbow flag with a crossed-out circle through it. The emoji was believed to be an anti-LGBT emoji, according to The Sacramento Bee.

But the emoji doesn’t exist, according to Fast Company.

“The thing is: This new Apple emoji does not exist. It’s simply a glitch in the system. When using unicode characters, it’s possible to put a strike-through circle next to an emoji and have it look as if it’s overlaying it,” WIRED reported.

According to one Twitter user, the emoji appears because of a glitch:

Explaining the “anti-LGBT emoji” that popped up recently. pic.twitter.com/xFnX8VJpmK — Gokuto 🍱 (@Sonzumaki) February 19, 2019

However, this doesn’t work every time. According to WIRED, the glitch doesn’t appear for desktop users.

A Twitter spokesperson told Paper magazinethat the emoji is due to Unicode, which creates emoji for smartphone users.