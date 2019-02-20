TAYLORSVILLE — Defending state champion Fremont enjoys a considerable advantage with its frontcourt versus most opponents, with that advantage paying big dividends in its 56-39 win over Herriman in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday.

While good throughout, the Silver Wolves' frontcourt took center stage during a big 17-0 run in the second quarter. The result was flipping a 20-14 Herriman lead into a 31-20 lead for Fremont right before the half.

"That was really big for us because in our first game we never really got separation," said Fremont coach Lisa Dalebout. "So I think having that run made us feel really comfortable in the game at both ends of the floor."

A bevy of offensive rebounds contributed heavily during the run, with several of those offensive boards coming off missed foul shots. Altogether the Silver Wolves accounted for nine offensive boards in the first half, against just six on the defensive end with 6-foot-4 sophomore Emma Calvert grabbing three of them and 6-3 freshman Timea Gardiner another four.

Turns out all those offensive rebounds didn't come by chance.

"We felt (Herriman) plays really hard on defense, so that sometimes you can get in on the boards against them," Dalebout said. "They do a really good job of getting you out of your game and making you feel uncomfortable. They're really well-coached."

Indeed the Mustangs did a good job of hitting the favored Silver Wolves in the mouth early, putting together a 5-0 run to start the second quarter to lead by six. It's the type of start that could get a young team like Fremont down, but that certainly wasn't the case on Wednesday, with it instead ushering in the game-defining run.

"I felt like (our players) played great tonight," Dalebout said. "We're kind of used to having teams going on runs and us having to settle things down ... but I felt that was really big for us tonight."

Settling things down considerably was the play of sophomore point guard Halle Duft, who finished with 10 points, three assists and four steals, but more importantly controlled just about everything from her point position.

"I've only started a sophomore point guard one time in my 15 years (coaching) because I really just don't trust them," Dalebout said. "But she handles the ball really nice and directs traffic real well on both ends of the court. She played really mature, especially at the end of the game."

The third quarter saw Herriman battle back to within just a 38-33 deficit to start the fourth quarter before Fremont started to separate in earnest, aided by a 7-0 run to start the final quarter that put the Mustangs in a tough situation.

Leading the way for the Silver Wolves were Gardiner and Calvert, who scored 17 and 15 points, respectively. Both also pulled down eight rebounds apiece to advance the Silver Wolves to the semifinal round.