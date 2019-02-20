LOGAN — Students at Utah State University were sent into a panic Tuesday when an alert from the school falsely warned them of an "armed aggressor" on campus.

"Run away if it's safe to do so. If you cannot run away, hide, and seek shelter, lockdown immediately. As a last resort, and only if your life is in imminent danger, fight," the alert urged.

Within minutes, school officials said the "blue alert" was a false alarm accidentally sent out while new emergency alert buttons were being installed.

"We know the Code Blue alert earlier today caused panic and was very frightening for members of the Utah State University community, as well as parents and loved ones. We are deeply sorry for the disruption caused by the alert," the school said in a statement Wednesday evening.

School officials said the incident "highlighted some areas where we can improve our safety response."