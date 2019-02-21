Mr. Marc Thiessen is correct in his column on Feb. 8. From a national security viewpoint, we should not abandon the war against the Islamic fascists. There are two flaws in his article: the human cost and the lack of soldiers.

The human cost of war is illustrated at national and local cemeteries across the country. Interred there are men and women killed since 2001. It is also seen at VA hospitals where the wounded are treated and rehabilitated. What is not seen is the psychological damage to those who escape death or injury. How many veterans suffer from nightmares? Even though these men come home physically, their families say that they have not fully come home.

This great nation has depended solely upon volunteers to prosecute this war. The burdens have fallen fully on the few, while the rest of the citizens have gone about their lives as if nothing can or will affect them. The events of 9/11 can happen again. The burden needs to be spread out among all citizens. An increase in combat potential means that the war can be successfully concluded sooner. The half-measure of depending upon volunteers has prolonged the war.

To secure the peace, the people in Iraq and Afghanistan will need books from varying points of view so that they will have information to judge the ideas in the world around them. This is necessary since ISIS depends upon ignorance to thrive.

David Reeve

Magna