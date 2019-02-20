SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Senate committee will take its first look at a so-called hate crimes bill today.

SB103, titled "Victim Targeting Penalty Enhancements," goes before the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee at 8 a.m. The bill provides for an enhanced penalty for a criminal offense if the offender acted against an individual because of the offender's perception of the individual's ancestry, disability, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, national origin, race, religion, or sexual orientation.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

• The House Business and Labor Committee is scheduled to hear HB267, which would require the Utah Department of Health to design a prescription drug importation program that would allow medication to be sent in from other nations.

• The House Education Committee will be looking at modifying rules on school fees proposed in HB273

Lawmakers have also scheduled two sessions of floor time to debate and vote on bills in each chamber.

Here's what happened on Feb. 20, the 23rd day of the 2019 session: