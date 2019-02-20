BYU and Dixie State will meet on Nov. 12, 2022, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, BYU announced on Wednesday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools in football.

Dixie State recently announced that its athletic programs, except football, will move up to Division I in 2020 and join the Western Athletic Conference. The Trailblazers' football program will move up to the FCS level in 2020 as an independent.

Dixie State joins Baylor, Wyoming, Utah State, Arkansas and East Carolina as home opponents for the Cougars in 2022. BYU will play Utah, Oregon, Liberty, Boise State and Stanford on the road in 2022.