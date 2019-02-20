SALT LAKE CITY — The House Revenue and Taxation Standing Committee voted 6-4 on Wednesday to hold a bill that would remove the sales tax on adult and baby diapers, as well as feminine hygiene products.

Rep. Susan Duckworth, D-Magna, is the sponsor for HB113. She said this is the fourth time the bill has been introduced, and she plans to keep introducing it.

"We’re trying to make this a little more friendly, a little more friendly to the young families, families with older children and our seniors that are on a fixed income," Duckworth said.

Multiple members of the committee discussed the issues with adjusting the sales tax on these items while also working on sales tax questions with the larger tax reform being discussed this year.

"We are working on significant structural changes to our tax code that is heavily involved on the sales tax side, and I think it would be prudent if we held this bill," said Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City.

Rep. Andrew Stoddard, D-Sandy, spoke in favor of the bill.

"I feel like the necessities of life are things that we should exempt from tax and this could really go a long way to help the people who need it most," Stoddard said.

Duckworth said she understands the need to hold the bill, although she would like to see a vote. She said the actions of the legislature were not representing the family nature of Utah.

"We tell ourselves and the world that we’re a family-friendly state but we reject any opportunity to show that family friendliness to our young families," Duckworth said.