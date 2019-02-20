Mike Crabbe, left, and Mathieu Burdon, top, deputy sheriffs from Riverside County, Calif., are lifted out of the water after a dive at Deer Creek Reservoir in Wasatch County on Wednesday. During the exercise, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s 10-man dive team worked with 20 members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office so they can be certified in ice diving.

