BRIGHAM CITY — A Tremonton man accused of shooting and killing another man who he claimed had threatened his family has admitted to reduced charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

A trial had been set to begin this week for Brandon Keith Thompson, 31, who originally faced the possibility of the death penalty. He was initially charged with aggravated murder, a potential capital offense, in the shooting death of 33-year-old Michael K. Hogenson.

As part of a bargain with prosecutors, Thompson pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to a lesser charge of murder, a first-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

About 3:45 a.m. on April 16, Thompson called 911 to report he shot a man in self-defense at 3625 W. 1000 North, court documents say, because the man threatened him and his family. Thompson said he fired warning shots but the man charged him so he fired.

He called in the shooting about two hours later and "took significant steps to hide, destroy and alter evidence," Tremonton police wrote in an affidavit.

The Tremonton Leader has reported it was the first homicide there in 53 years.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to seek sentences for each conviction to run concurrently, meaning at the same time. Under the terms of the agreement, Thompson faces at least 15 years and up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 30.