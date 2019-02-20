SALT LAKE CITY — The God of Thunder will soon be trading in his hammer for a WWF belt.

What happened: Chris Hemsworth, star of Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” is slated to play pro-wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic about the wrestler’s life, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday.

The film, which is planned for release on Netflix, will be directed by Todd Phillips and written by Scott Silver, who together wrote DC Comics’ upcoming "Joker" movie with Joaquin Phoenix, according to Comic Book.

Bradley Cooper, Hemsworth and WCW president Eric Bischoff will produce the film, according to Comic Book.

About the film: The biopic is said to document Hogan’s rise in the world of wrestling during the '80s, focusing on the origin story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania rather than Hogan’s whole life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will not focus on Hogan’s personal conflicts or recent scandals, such as the $10 million sex tape lawsuit that precipitated the end of Gawker, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan’s rise to fame in the wrestling world began in the 1970s in the Florida wrestling circuit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hogan had his debut match with Andre the Giant, which he won and which catapulted him into a successful wrestling career, according to Biography.com.

There is no news yet on when the biopic starring Hemsworth will premiere.

Hemsworth will appear in “Avengers: Endgame” on April 26.