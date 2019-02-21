PROVO, Utah — BYU men’s tennis earned the No. 27 spot in the latest ITA/Oracle Collegiate Tennis Division I Team Rankings.

The last time the Cougars were ranked higher than No. 27 was in 2010 with a No. 23 rank.

Sean Hill earned the No. 109 spot in singles after being unranked at the beginning season. Doubles duo Hill and Jeffrey Hsu moved to the No. 23 spot for doubles.

The Cougars (8-2, 1-0 WCC) finished 2-0 in their doubleheader last week with 4-0 wins over both New Mexico and UC Irvine. Staying at home this weekend, BYU will take on Air Force on Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. MST and Denver on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. MST.

