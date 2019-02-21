Utah State junior Duro Opacic has been named the Mountain West Men's Tennis Player of the Week for matches played through Tuesday, Feb_._ 19, as announced by the league offices.

Overall, it is the first time this season and the first time in his career that Opacic has earned MW Player of the Week honors.

Opacic, a native of Belgrade, Serbia posted a combined 7-1 record last weekend as Utah State went 3-1 with a 7-0 neutral-court win against Grand View, a 5-2 loss at Drake, a 4-1 neutral-court win against Indiana and a 4-2 neutral-court win against UC Santa Barbara. Against Grand View, Opacic posted a straight-set win at No. 6 singles (6-0, 6-0) and teamed up with freshman Daniel Bushamuka in doubles play for a 6-0 win at the No. 3 spot. Against the Hoosiers, Opacic notched a straight-set win at No. 6 singles (6-1, 6-4) and teamed up with sophomore Felipe Acosta for a 6-4 win at the third doubles position. Against the Bulldogs, Opacic tallied a three-set win in singles at the No. 5 spot (4-6, 7-6, 1-0 [12-10]). And, against the Gauchos, Opacic earned another three-set win at the No. 6 spot (4-6, 6-3, 6-4) in singles and teamed with Acosta for a 7-6 win at the No. 3 spot at doubles.

Utah State (9-4) is back in action next week as they will host Denver (5-2) on Friday, March 1, at 2 p.m., at the Sports Academy & Racquet Club.