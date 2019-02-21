Under the direction of head coach Gary Andersen, Utah State football will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 19, at 2:15 p.m. All practices will be held at the Stan Laub Indoor Football Complex or on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

During the five-week period, the Aggies will participate in 15 spring practice sessions, including its annual Blue vs. White Spring Game on Saturday, April 13, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium at noon. In all, eight practices will be open to the public this spring — March 19, 22, 23, 28, 30 and April 4, 9 and 13. Furthermore, media interviews will be available upon request following any practice.

This spring, Utah State returns nine starters (O-2, D-7) as part of 35 letterwinners (O-15, D-18, S-2), including two All-Americans and eight players that earned various all-Mountain West honors. Last year’s team ended the season ranked 21st in the final Amway Coaches poll and 22nd in the final AP poll as it tied the school record for wins and best record with an 11-2 mark following its 52-13 win against North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl. USU also tied for first place in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West with a 7-1 record.

Utah State opens the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 30, at Wake Forest.

Season ticket renewals are currently being accepted. To renew, fans can visit www.utahstateaggies.com or do so in person or by phone through the USU Ticket Office during regular business hours (435-797-0305). New season ticket orders can also be made.

2019 Utah State football spring practice dates

Tuesday, March 19 — 2:15-4:30 p.m. — no pads, open to public and media

Thursday, March 21 — closed

Friday, March 22 — 3:15-5:30 p.m — open to public and media

Saturday, March 23 — 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — open to public and media

Tuesday, March 26 — closed

Thursday, March 28 - 2:15 - 4:30 p.m. — open to public and media

Saturday, March 30 - 10:45 - 1 p.m. — scrimmage open to public and media

Tuesday, April 2 — closed

Thursday, April 4 — 2:15-4:30 p.m. — open to public and media

Saturday, April 6 — closed

Tuesday, April 9 — 2:15-4:30 p.m. — open to public and media

Thursday, April 11 — closed

Saturday, April 13 — noon — Blue vs. White Spring Game, open to public and media

Monday, April 15 — closed

Tuesday, April 16 — closed