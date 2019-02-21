Under the direction of head coach Gary Andersen, Utah State football will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 19, at 2:15 p.m. All practices will be held at the Stan Laub Indoor Football Complex or on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.
During the five-week period, the Aggies will participate in 15 spring practice sessions, including its annual Blue vs. White Spring Game on Saturday, April 13, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium at noon. In all, eight practices will be open to the public this spring — March 19, 22, 23, 28, 30 and April 4, 9 and 13. Furthermore, media interviews will be available upon request following any practice.
This spring, Utah State returns nine starters (O-2, D-7) as part of 35 letterwinners (O-15, D-18, S-2), including two All-Americans and eight players that earned various all-Mountain West honors. Last year’s team ended the season ranked 21st in the final Amway Coaches poll and 22nd in the final AP poll as it tied the school record for wins and best record with an 11-2 mark following its 52-13 win against North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl. USU also tied for first place in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West with a 7-1 record.
Utah State opens the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 30, at Wake Forest.
Season ticket renewals are currently being accepted. To renew, fans can visit www.utahstateaggies.com or do so in person or by phone through the USU Ticket Office during regular business hours (435-797-0305). New season ticket orders can also be made.
2019 Utah State football spring practice dates
Tuesday, March 19 — 2:15-4:30 p.m. — no pads, open to public and media
Thursday, March 21 — closed
Friday, March 22 — 3:15-5:30 p.m — open to public and media
Saturday, March 23 — 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — open to public and mediaComment on this story
Tuesday, March 26 — closed
Thursday, March 28 - 2:15 - 4:30 p.m. — open to public and media
Saturday, March 30 - 10:45 - 1 p.m. — scrimmage open to public and media
Tuesday, April 2 — closed
Thursday, April 4 — 2:15-4:30 p.m. — open to public and media
Saturday, April 6 — closed
Tuesday, April 9 — 2:15-4:30 p.m. — open to public and media
Thursday, April 11 — closed
Saturday, April 13 — noon — Blue vs. White Spring Game, open to public and media
Monday, April 15 — closed
Tuesday, April 16 — closed