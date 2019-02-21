Utah State freshman Sidnee Lavatai has been named the Mountain West Women's Tennis Player of the Week for matches played through Tuesday, Feb. 19, as announced by the league offices.

Overall, it is the first time this season and the first time in her career that Lavatai has earned MW Player of the Week honors.

Lavatai, a native of Murray, Utah, posted a combined 4-0 record last weekend as Utah State went 1-1 with a 5-2 home win against Grand Canyon and a 4-3 home loss to Idaho. Against the Lopes, Lavatai recorded a straight-set win at No. 6 singles (6-1, 6-2) to clinch the victory for the Aggies, then teamed up with Alexandra Pisareva for a 6-2 win at the second doubles position to clinch the team point. Against the Vandals, Lavatai posted a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles, and teamed with Pisareva at the second doubles position for a 6-1 win, earning the Aggies the doubles point.

Utah State (3-5) is back in action this week as they will travel to El Paso, Texas, for two matches. The Aggies will open with UTSA (5-5) on Saturday, Feb. 23, at noon MST followed by UTEP (1-5) on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. MST.