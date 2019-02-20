SALT LAKE CITY — A new teaser trailer for “Captain Marvel” includes famous “Avengers" characters Thor, Iron Man and Captain America.

The teaser, which you can watch below, explains how different heroes come to be.

“Some are built,” the trailer says with flashes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

“Some are made,” the trailer says with an image of Steve Rogers becoming Captain America (Chris Evans).

And then, “Some are born,” it says with a scene of Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

The text ends with, “On March 8, discover what makes a hero.”

Cue Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Why it matters: According to ComicBook.com, this teaser is the first one to connect Captain Marvel to the “Avengers” series.

Reviews: As Fatherly reported, the early reviews for the “Captain Marvel” film explain that the movie will have some surprises that will link “Captain Marvel” to “Avengers: Endgame.”

The movie drops March 8.