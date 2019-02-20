SALT LAKE CITY — It’s official. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is a reality.

Samsung announced the new foldable smartphone at its Samsung Unpacked event amid a number of other announcements, including the new Samsung Galaxy S10 models and the Galaxy Buds headphones, according to Wired.

The announcement came after months of speculation that Samsung would release a foldable device.

The foldable phone was the headliner at the event. It’s a new form of technology we’ve never seen before from Samsung or Apple yet.

The phone is available on April 26. It will cost $1,980, which is about $200 more than previously predicted.

And Twitter had some jokes for the new Galaxy Fold phone.

Can’t wait to break 3 screens instead of one with a single drop. 😎 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/hPdwJuWyoN — NickMeteorain⚰️ (@NickMeteorain) February 20, 2019

Apple: You want something smaller get an iPhone, you want something bigger get an iPad



Samsung:#SamsungEvent #SamsungFold pic.twitter.com/cd3aXoLWtV — Emmanuel 𓂀 🏊🏽🍕 𓅓🇬🇭🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@thepizzaknight_) February 20, 2019

Samsung's Galaxy Fold Phone is basically the Sidekick 2020 and costs $1980!!!!!!! Wow, man just wow. We just got used to $1000 phones and now we're almost at 2 stacks?? #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/mV86ltKacn — misssmith11 (@misssmith11) February 20, 2019

These fools really made this phone cost a year

$1980 for the #GalaxyFold #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/S2wDKCFPBQ — uh heya (@theprinciplex) February 20, 2019

#SamsungEvent Galaxy Fold giving off that Sabre Pyramid vibe pic.twitter.com/jjQgQxquhv — riceechrispies ma'am 🤠 (@RiceeChrispies) February 20, 2019

Apple: 1200 is the most we can charge for a phone

Samsung: Hold my beer #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/yDxLD6Fe2d — Jacob Land (@TheJakeLand) February 20, 2019

People freaking out about a $2000 phone? Bruh, your fully loaded iPhone XS Max is almost at that price 😂😂😂 This is Gen 1. It’s never cheap to be an early adopter. You decide if it’s worth it for you. #SamsungFold — Brian Tong (@briantong) February 20, 2019

My prediction is that the $2000 #SamsungFold will be the biggest flop in phone history — Mike (@MancMike86) February 20, 2019