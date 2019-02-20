1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — It's official. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is a reality.
Samsung announced the new foldable smartphone at its Samsung Unpacked event amid a number of other announcements, including the new Samsung Galaxy S10 models and the Galaxy Buds headphones, according to Wired.
The announcement came after months of speculation that Samsung would release a foldable device.
The foldable phone was the headliner at the event. It’s a new form of technology we’ve never seen before from Samsung or Apple yet.
The phone is available on April 26. It will cost $1,980, which is about $200 more than previously predicted.