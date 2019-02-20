SALT LAKE CITY — Luxury fashion giant Burberry is issuing apologies this week after featuring a hoodie with a noose-like knot for drawstrings on the runway at the London Fashion Show.

The hoodie, which was reportedly part of a “nautical themed” line called Tempest, received backlash on social media for appearing to glamorize suicide and lynching, NBC News reported.

Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci released his own statement about the show: “It was never my intention to upset anyone. ... I will make sure that this does not happen again.”

Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti released a statement this week about the controversy, too, according to NPR:

"We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products ... featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection Tempest … Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake."

In an unusual move, Burberry model Liz Kennedy was one of the first to speak out against the company on social media, according to NPR.

“Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy,” Kennedy wrote on Instagram. “How could anyone overlook this and think it would be OK to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth.”

Kennedy cited the “horrifying history” of lynching in the United States as another reason why Burberry’s choice lacked proper judgment.

Kennedy said that participants in the dressing room hung the knot from the ceiling at one point and were laughing about it.

When she asked to speak to someone about it and resolve the issue internally, Kennedy said she was told “write a letter” and “It’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself.”

Kennedy said in a follow-up post that her family was recently impacted by suicide, and the use of the knot really affected her.

“I know how devastating it is when someone you love decides to take their life,” Kennedy wrote. “Whether people are dealing with suicide, mental illness themselves, or someone close to them facing these issues they can’t be taken lightly.

“This conversation is bigger than a look, bigger than a brand and bigger than me,” Kennedy added. “It’s about raising awareness in the fashion industry that we need to be mindful of what we are producing and how the images and symbols we put impact our social norms.”

Kennedy has since received an apology from Gobbetti and resolution for the situation, she wrote.

The hoodie has since been removed from Burberry’s new line, according to NBC.