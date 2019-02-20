Matt Rourke, Associated Press
In this July 17, 2017, file photo the Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix released its list of movies leaving its streaming service this month.

Here's a quick breakdown.

March 1

  • "Bruce Almighty"
  • "Fair Game - Director's Cut"
  • "Ghostbusters"
  • "Ghostbusters 2"
  • "Hostage"
  • "Pearl Harbor"
  • "The Breakfast Club"
  • "The Cider House Rules"
  • "The Gift"
  • "The Little Rascals"
  • "United 93"

March 2

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year"

March 3

"Drop Dead Diva" — Seasons 1-6

March 4

"Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End"

March 5

"Newsies: The Broadway Musical"

March 8

"Click"

March 16

  • "Baby Mama"
  • "Charlie St. Cloud"
  • "Role Models"

March 18

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast"

March 31

  • "Party of Five" — Seasons 1-6
  • "The Real Ghostbusters" — Seasons 1-5
