SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix released its list of movies leaving its streaming service this month.
Here's a quick breakdown.
March 1Comment on this story
- "Bruce Almighty"
- "Fair Game - Director's Cut"
- "Ghostbusters"
- "Ghostbusters 2"
- "Hostage"
- "Pearl Harbor"
- "The Breakfast Club"
- "The Cider House Rules"
- "The Gift"
- "The Little Rascals"
- "United 93"
March 2
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year"
March 3
"Drop Dead Diva" — Seasons 1-6
March 4
"Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End"
March 5
"Newsies: The Broadway Musical"
March 8
"Click"
March 16
- "Baby Mama"
- "Charlie St. Cloud"
- "Role Models"
March 18
Disney's "Beauty and the Beast"
March 31
- "Party of Five" — Seasons 1-6
- "The Real Ghostbusters" — Seasons 1-5