SALT LAKE CITY — Walmart announced a new savings promotion for this Saturday called Baby Savings Day.

The promotion will feature a number of discounts on baby products, like strollers, car seats and baby gear, according to Walmart’s website.

The sale will launch Saturday and run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can view a number of sales at Walmart.com.

According to Walmart, here’s a list of all the Utah locations that will host the sale:

American Fork

949 West Grassland Drive

Brigham City

1200 S. Commerce Way

Cedar City

1330 S. Providence Center Drive

Centerville

221 W. Parrish Lane

Clearfield

1632 N. 2000 West

Heber City

1274 S. U.S. 189

Hurricane

180 N. 3400 West

Layton

745 W. Hill Field Road

Lindon

585 N. State

Logan

1550 N. Main

1150 S. 100 West

Ogden

1710 E. Skyline Drive

4848 S. 900 West

534 N. Harrisville Road

1959 Wall Ave

Orem

1355 Sandhill Road

Park City

6545 N. Landmark Drive

Payson

1052 Turf Farm Road

Riverton

13502 S. Hamilton View Road

Salt Lake City

5469 S. Redwood Road

350 W. Hope Ave.

5675 W. 6200 South

Sandy

9151 S. Quarry Boulevard

Saratoga Springs

136 W. State Road 73

South Jordan

11328 South Jordan Gateway

Spanish Fork

898 S. 2550 East

1206 N. Canyon Creek Parkway

Springville

660 S. 1750 West

St. George

2610 Pioneer Road

Syracuse

2228 W. 1700 South

Tooele

99 W. 1280 North

Vernal

1851 W. Highway 40

Washington

625 W. Telegraph St.

West Jordan

7671 S. 3800 West

West Valley City

4570 S. 4000 West

3180 S. 5600 West