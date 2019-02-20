SALT LAKE CITY — Walmart announced a new savings promotion for this Saturday called Baby Savings Day.
The promotion will feature a number of discounts on baby products, like strollers, car seats and baby gear, according to Walmart’s website.
The sale will launch Saturday and run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can view a number of sales at Walmart.com.
According to Walmart, here’s a list of all the Utah locations that will host the sale:
American Fork
949 West Grassland Drive
Brigham City
1200 S. Commerce Way
Cedar City
1330 S. Providence Center Drive
Centerville
221 W. Parrish Lane
Clearfield
1632 N. 2000 West
Heber City
1274 S. U.S. 189
Hurricane
180 N. 3400 West
Layton
745 W. Hill Field Road
Lindon
585 N. State
Logan
1550 N. Main
1150 S. 100 West
Ogden
1710 E. Skyline Drive
4848 S. 900 West
534 N. Harrisville Road
1959 Wall Ave
Orem
1355 Sandhill Road
Park City
6545 N. Landmark Drive
Payson
1052 Turf Farm Road
Riverton
13502 S. Hamilton View Road
Salt Lake City
5469 S. Redwood Road
350 W. Hope Ave.
5675 W. 6200 South
Sandy
9151 S. Quarry Boulevard
Saratoga Springs
136 W. State Road 73
South Jordan
11328 South Jordan Gateway
Spanish Fork
898 S. 2550 East
1206 N. Canyon Creek Parkway
Springville
660 S. 1750 West
St. George
2610 Pioneer Road
Syracuse
2228 W. 1700 South
Tooele
99 W. 1280 North
Vernal
1851 W. Highway 40
Washington
625 W. Telegraph St.
West Jordan
7671 S. 3800 West
West Valley City
4570 S. 4000 West
3180 S. 5600 West