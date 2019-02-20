An 18-year-old missionary from Utah serving The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Dominican Republic passed away Wednesday morning after falling from the roof of his apartment building.

Elder Brennan Conrad, of Hyde Park, Utah, was serving in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission at the time of the incident.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family," said church spokesman Daniel Woodruff in releasing the details to the media. "We pray they will be comforted as they deal with this tragedy and mourn Elder Conrad’s passing."