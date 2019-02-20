SALT LAKE CITY — A study published in the archaeological journal Antiquity revealed the exact location where the famous rocks of Stonehenge come from — a millennia-year-old mystery.

The rocks were found to come from two quarries in Pembrokeshire, Wales, about 180 miles from Stonehenge, according to the study.

The Carn Goedog and Craig Rhos-y-felin quarries were excavated by a team of archaeologists and geologists from four different universities in the U.K. and the National Museum of Wales, according to EurekAlert!, revealing them as the exact locations of where the rocks — or "bluestones" — of Stonehenge came from.

"What's really exciting about these discoveries is that they take us a step closer to unlocking Stonehenge's greatest mystery — why its stones came from so far away," Mike Parker Pearson, archaeology professor at University College London, said in a statement in "EurekAlert!"

According to Fox News, why the rocks came from so far away is not answered in the study, but researchers believe the rocks' "natural, vertical" shapes made them easier to transport that distance.

"Every other Neolithic monument in Europe was built of megaliths brought from no more than 10 miles away," Pearson said in a statement.

The Carn Geodog quarry, located on the north side of Preseli Hills, was the main source of dolerite found in Stonehenge's rocks, geologist Richard Bevins from the National Museum of Wales said in a statement.

"At least five of Stonehenge's bluestones, and probably more, came from Carn Goedog," he said.

The study agrees with recent findings that the Stonehenge rocks were quarried around 3,000 B.C.

Read the entire study here.