SALT LAKE CITY — Yosemite National Park is once again wowing visitors with its ethereal “firefall” phenomenon.

What is “firefall”: The "firefall" event occurs in the park when light from the setting sun hits the Horsetail Fall waterfall at just the right angle, creating a lava-like illusion against the rocks, according to CNN.

Here are some photos of the event:

At Yosemite National Park, a visitor captures the natural phenomenon "firefall."



It only happens for a short time in February when the sun hits the cliff at the right angle and makes it look like fire or lava is flowing down. pic.twitter.com/WMhHoPIOer — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 20, 2019

Yosemite Firefall, California pic.twitter.com/jsduw8o7LC — earth is beautiful (@earth__photos) February 20, 2019

3.5 hours of driving through snow to witness this 10 minute phenomenon. ABSOLUTELY WORTH IT! #firefall pic.twitter.com/gYlJqnXJmY — Jeff Saliba (@jeffsaliba) February 19, 2019

The spectacle attracts thousands of visitors to Yosemite every February, as the effect can only be seen for a short time late in the month.

How to see it: Firefall visibility is dependent upon how much water is flowing from the falls, and the effect can only be viewed with clear skies, according to the Yosemite National Park Service.

Horsetail Fall flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley. Visitors to the site should be prepared to walk at least a mile from their parking location to the viewpoint, according to Yosemite National Park.

Visitors have until this weekend to get a chance to see the elusive phenomenon in action this year, according to CNN.

See more about the firefall in the video below: