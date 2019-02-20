Screenshot
Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for “Captain Marvel” on Monday during halftime of “Monday Night Football.”
SALT LAKE CITY — Believe the hype: “Captain Marvel” is getting positive reactions.

Those who attended the first screening of “Captain Marvel” on Tuesday night shared their early reactions to the film through social media.

For the most part, critics praised the film for being a little weirder than they expected. But, at the same time, people praised the movie for being a fun, '90s adventure film.

Critics said the film includes a cat named Goose, who steals nearly every scene.

Overall, people are excited.

However: Audience members have already started flooding the film’s Rotten Tomatoes page with negative reviews, according to ComicBook.com. The reviews flame the movie for being “sexist” and for its less-than-exciting hype.

