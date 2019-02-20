SALT LAKE CITY — Believe the hype: “Captain Marvel” is getting positive reactions.

Those who attended the first screening of “Captain Marvel” on Tuesday night shared their early reactions to the film through social media.

For the most part, critics praised the film for being a little weirder than they expected. But, at the same time, people praised the movie for being a fun, '90s adventure film.

.@brielarson was born to be a superhero and that cat is Marvel’s latest, greatest treasure. Pumped for Endgame. @mashable coverage coming soon. Capt. Marvel in theaters March 8 ✨ — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is everything that I hoped it would be. It feels completely unlike any other Marvel film. A unique and fresh take on an origin story that feels new. Brie Larson is fantastic as Carol Danvers. This is one of my favorite Marvel movies of all time. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/0ou7HU93MY — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019

Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019

Critics said the film includes a cat named Goose, who steals nearly every scene.

The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role. Same with @LashanaLynch too! Ben Mendelsohn is A+ casting as Talos. And yes, Goose is a scene stealer. 2nd viewing can’t come soon enough. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) February 20, 2019

Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions:



1. Cat people will love this movie.

2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.

3. Carol's hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.

4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it. ♥️ — Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) February 20, 2019

Overall, people are excited.

Captain Marvel is an effective Avengers prequel in some ways akin to the 1st Captain America movie. It’s pro-woman without being overdone with pre and post credit scenes that made me tear up and gave me goosebumps respectively pic.twitter.com/or2Oj7CdRV — sonaiya kelley (@sonaiyak) February 20, 2019

Fans of #CaptainMarvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 20, 2019

However: Audience members have already started flooding the film’s Rotten Tomatoes page with negative reviews, according to ComicBook.com. The reviews flame the movie for being “sexist” and for its less-than-exciting hype.