SALT LAKE CITY — Gwyneth Paltrow says she remembers "very clearly" what happened in Deer Valley three years ago, and she was the one who was hit from behind by a skier, according to court documents.

The actress filed her response Wednesday in 3rd District Court to a lawsuit filed against her last month by Terry Sanderson, 72, a retired doctor who claims Paltrow plowed into him while he was skiing at Deer Valley on Feb. 26, 2016, leaving him with a severe brain injury.

Sanderson is seeking at $3.1 million from the "Iron Man" and "Shakespeare in Love" actress, for the alleged "hit-and-run ski crash."

But in her response, Paltrow said she was the victim that day, not Sanderson.

"(Sanderson) admits he does not remember what happened. Ms. Paltrow remembers what happened very clearly. She was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff — who was uphill from Ms. Paltrow — plowed into her back. She sustained a full 'body blow.' Ms. Paltrow was angry with Plaintiff, and said so. Plaintiff apologized. She was shaken and upset, and quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning," Paltrow's response notes.

Also on Wednesday, Paltrow announced a countersuit against Sanderson.

"Because her injuries were relatively minor, she seeks only symbolic damages in the amount of $1, plus her costs and attorneys’ fees to defend this meritless claim."

Both Sanderson and Paltrow concur the crash happened on a green run called Bandana.

Sanderson contends in his lawsuit that he was hit from behind by an out-of-control skier "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries," according to the lawsuit.

But Paltrow, citing a report filed by a Deer Valley employee, said Sanderson “took her out from behind" and "she did not hear or see the man approach," according to court documents.

"She did not knock him down. He knocked her down. He was not knocked out. Immediately after the collision, he stood up and addressed Ms. Paltrow. Ms. Paltrow expressed her anger that he ran into her, and he apologized. She did not cause the collision," the counterclaim states.

Paltrow said she was "skiing carefully" that day and making “short turns” while skiing slowly "to stay behind her children, who were receiving skiing instruction slightly further down the mountain," according to her claim.

In her counterclaim, Paltrow and her attorney noted that Sanderson "had told his doctor about one year earlier that he was blind in his right eye, and that his vision in his left eye was decreasing," that he "had experienced a prior skiing injury," and "he had a history of blurriness of vision, and vision problems."

Sanderson claims the report by a Deer Valley ski instructor was falsified and has filed suit against the resort. He held a news conference last month in the offices of local civil rights attorney Robert Sykes to announce his lawsuit.