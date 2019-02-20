After splitting games with the Arizona schools last week, the Utes sit at 8-5 in league play, tied for third in the Pac-12 standings with five games remaining. Insiders Dirk Facer, Mike Sorensen and Trent Wood discuss what the Utes will need to do down the stretch to snag one of the four coveted first-round byes in the conference tournament. They also take a look at how the Utah football team fared on the recruiting front now that national signing day is in the books. Finally, they'll discuss the Utah women’s basketball team, which, after riding high to start the season, is in the throes of a six-game losing streak. That and more on this week’s episode.

Find and subscribe to this and other podcasts from the Deseret News at DeseretNews.com/Podcasts. Or find us on iTunes, Google Play or wherever you listen to podcasts.