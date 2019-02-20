Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Gov. Gary Herbert speaks to members of the media about tax reform and other current affairs at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 20.

A new book contends that the unusually large family of the future will have three children. What happens then? Read more.

President Donald Trump says Bernie Sanders “missed his time.” Here’s what could be different in 2020.

Fluoride moratorium? A Utah legislator wants assurances after Sandy water controversy. Read more.

Who is the wittiest of Utah’s last four governors? The best singer? We asked the woman who served on their staffs. Read more.

The Banff Film Festival directors spoke on the challenges of shooting outdoor movies. Read more.

The University of Utah’s basketball team is in Seattle to face conference-leading Washington. Read more.

Read our look at how the NBA’s Western Conference playoff race is shaping out.

Republican lawmakers continue to question whether Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s tax target is “realistic.” Read more.

A look at our political coverage:

A look at our most-read stories:

Comment on this story

News from the U.S. and world:

  • Putin: We'll target USA if Washington deploys missiles in Europe | Reuters
  • Intimidation, pressure and humiliation: Inside Trump’s two-year war on the investigations encircling him | The New York Times
  • Much of eastern U.S. to get snow, sleet or freezing rain | CNN
  • Venezuela closes key maritime, air borders with neighbors amid growing aid crisis | CNN
  • 'Firefall' is back and glowing at Yosemite National Park | CNN
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment