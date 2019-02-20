SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 20.
A new book contends that the unusually large family of the future will have three children. What happens then? Read more.
President Donald Trump says Bernie Sanders “missed his time.” Here’s what could be different in 2020.
Fluoride moratorium? A Utah legislator wants assurances after Sandy water controversy. Read more.
Who is the wittiest of Utah’s last four governors? The best singer? We asked the woman who served on their staffs. Read more.
The Banff Film Festival directors spoke on the challenges of shooting outdoor movies. Read more.
The University of Utah’s basketball team is in Seattle to face conference-leading Washington. Read more.
Read our look at how the NBA’s Western Conference playoff race is shaping out.
Republican lawmakers continue to question whether Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s tax target is “realistic.” Read more.
A look at our political coverage:
- 'Good faith' bill making fixes to Utah medical marijuana law advanced
- Protesters say 'Trump is the crisis' after national emergency declaration
- Ten candidates vying to fill vacancy on Salt Lake County Council
- Could blockchain tech improve state government? Utah proposal aims to find out
- Utah House panel OKs resolution urging better federal forest management
A look at our most-read stories:
- 8 things you may not know about Japanese-American internment in Utah
- Reports: Salt Lake Stallions' AAF nearly folded but saved by NHL owner
- Will Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's controversial Green New Deal become law? Here's everything you need to know
- Utah woman convicted of stealing from work her first day on the job
- Teen e-cigarette use is on the rise. Here's what we know and don't know (and why parents should be alarmed)
News from the U.S. and world:
- Putin: We'll target USA if Washington deploys missiles in Europe | Reuters
- Intimidation, pressure and humiliation: Inside Trump’s two-year war on the investigations encircling him | The New York Times
- Much of eastern U.S. to get snow, sleet or freezing rain | CNN
- Venezuela closes key maritime, air borders with neighbors amid growing aid crisis | CNN
- 'Firefall' is back and glowing at Yosemite National Park | CNN