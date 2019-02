KANOSH, Millard County — A 4.03 magnitude earthquake struck near Kanosh early Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey indicated that the quake struck just after midnight about 5 miles southwest of Kanosh. A 3.3 magnitude quake near Kanosh was also reported Saturday.

No damage was reported in Wednesday morning's quake.

More Utah earthquakes made headlines late last week when two small ones shook Bluffdale on Friday with effects felt throughout Salt Lake County.