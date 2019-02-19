TAYLORSVILLE — Skyridge started off the night hot from 3-point range and didn't cool down en route to a 72-33 first-round victory over Alta.

"We just shoot. That's the motto. Just a bunch of guards that want to go have some fun, play as hard as we can play and shoot the ball. That's our strength, so we're just going to stick to it and if we're hot, we're hot, if not, we're not. We're just going to keep going," said Skyridge head coach Khalil Sikander. "The preparation has led to this. The girls have put the work in so it's good to see it pay off."

The Falcons splashed 11 3-pointers in the blowout win and went 6-for-7 from deep in the first half. Kylee Holland and Keylee Melling each hit three treys each.

Ally Blackham made two 3-pointers and led all scorers with 18 points. The sophomore added five assists and five steals.

"She's a special player because she does it all. She rebounds, she passes, she shoots it, she's a great teammate, she talks, she communicates. Honestly, for as young as she is, she has a great maturity about her. She loves the game, that's the bottom line: She loves the game," Sikander said of Blackham. "She's going to do what she can to make herself better each day and that's what she's done the last two years, made herself better. Her teammates have confidence in her because she does it all for us and so her teammates trust that she's going to make the right decision."

Skyridge raced out to a 10-3 lead to open the game and never looked back in a wire-to-wire 39-point win. Sikander was pleased with young team's focus on a big stage.

"Honestly, I thought we were going to have early-game jitters. It's just laser focus. Our practice yesterday was laser-focused. Those girls were intense. They played like it was the first practice of the year yesterday and they came out and played like it was the first practice of the year, just going all out, giving everything they've got," Sikander said. "Once again, if you're preparing, you'll have the confidence, and they came out with confidence and they were prepared for tonight. I think they've been prepared all year from all the hard work they've put in."

The Falcons were suffocating on defense, forcing 25 turnovers and holding Alta to just 33 points on 26 percent shooting.

"We mix it up a bunch. We try and keep teams off balance (and) we try and keep teams guessing what we're doing, and it pays off," Sikander said. "Our girls just fly around and get a lot of deflections, get a lot of loose ball. We want to play to our strengths. We're a little undersized so we've got to do a better job on the defensive end of guarding the basketball, getting the help side, those little things that you talk about on defense. And our girls did that tonight and forced a lot of turnovers, not just due to our pressure but the help side, getting to the spots where they need to get to."