SALT LAKE CITY — We may now know the name of Samsung's upcoming foldable phone.

Evan Blass, who has leaked Samsung information before, tweeted out the phrase "Samsung Galaxy Fold," an indication that Samsung's new foldable phone will be called the Galaxy Fold, according to The Verge.

Samsung's foldable phone has been a long-rumored piece of technology for 2019. As I wrote, the first whispers of the foldable Samsung phone were back in the fall of 2018.

Samsung even announced foldable smartphones back in October 2018, too.

Timing: Samsung will host its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday at 12 p.m. MT, where the device will be formally revealed to the public.

Expectations: As Engadget reports, Samsung is expected to reveal at least three new smartphones at the event, including a possible foldable phone.

More from Samsung: Earlier on Monday, a leaked Samsung commercial gave us our first glimpse at the new Samsung Galaxy S10 and new Galaxy Buds earphones.

A reader for The Verge discovered the 30-second ad airing on TV 2, one of the largest television stations in Norway.

The commercial shows the new S10 phone complete with a “hole punch display” for its cameras, a fingerprint reader and wireless charging capabilities.

The commercial also offers a brief glimpse at the new Galaxy Buds, which are wireless headphones for the Samsung world.

The video was taken down shortly after its leak.