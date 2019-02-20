SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of “Fortnite” fans are crying foul and demanding refunds after the recent Fortnite Live festival didn’t live up to the hype.

The two-day event at Norfolk, England, left many attendees unsatisfied and unfulfilled, according to The Guardian.

For one, guests said they weren’t given enough activities. Others complained that only four children could practice archery at one time. And there was only one climbing wall with room for three people to climb.

In short, the 2,800 in attendance had little to do, The Guardian reports.

@EDP24 fortnite live event. 1 climbing wall between 3000+ children. 4 go karts between the same amount, nobody dressed up as characters, people still queuing 2hrs after gates open. Absolutely awful #fortnite #fortnitelive pic.twitter.com/D8laYvzbpG — #OfficalMarcSmith (@marc0835) February 16, 2019

Tickets for the event cost £12 ($15) for entry and an extra £20 ($25) for unlimited access.

“It should have been a fun day out — but the whole event was a shambles. My kids spent most of the day in queues,” one woman told The Guardian. “Fortnite is all about hunting people down and killing them. I felt like doing that to the people who organized it.”

"They were really looking forward to it given they play online," Reenie Greenwood, who brought her son and friends to the event, told BBC News. "They've done nothing apart from queue. I'm really angry and gutted for my son."

The festival was billed “a complete disaster” by Eurogamer. Meanwhile, video game news website Kotakusaid the event ended in “predictable shambles.”

Note: Epic Games has nothing to do with this event.

Sound familiar?: According to Uproxx, the less-than-stellar event draws instant parallels to the Fyre Festival, a festival that was billed to be one of the biggest for celebrities before it fell apart.

Exciting Events, the company that organized the “Fortnite” festival, said only eight of 19 employees showed up to work at the festival.

Shaun Lord, the owner of the company, said he would issue refunds to upset guests.

The takeaway: “It certainly was an interesting idea for a festival — take the stuff that makes ‘Fortnite’ interesting and let people do it in the real world,” according to Uproxx. “But maybe just go to a single rock climbing gym or archery range and do all these things one at a time. Seems much safer, anyway."