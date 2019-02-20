Utah’s Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee showed some love to EnergySolutions on Valentine’s Day by giving a favorable recommendation to Rep. Carl Albrecht’s HB220.

The bill bypasses consideration of the unique nature of depleted uranium and removes the 2005 statewide ban on Classes B & C waste, giving full discretionary privilege to one person — the director of the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control.

Utah’s Department of Environmental Quality is performing a long-term assessment of depleted uranium and already declined a proposed policy exemption to allow depleted uranium burial in our West Desert last October without the performance assessment. EnergySolutions couldn’t demonstrate that undue hazards would not be posed to the environment or public health. Depleted uranium increases in radioactivity over time, eventually becoming deadly: an insult to the injuries some downwinders are still having to live with.

Communities all along the transportation route are at risk and taxpayers are expected to pay for site maintenance. All concerned Utahns can and should send a love note to our state senators ahead of the Senate floor vote on HB220, to urge a hard left swipe on this bill.

Naresh Kumar

Millcreek