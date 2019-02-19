Utahns should not have to live under the threat of gun violence. There are solutions. For the first time in three decades Utah has nine gun bills designed to save lives.

Utah has one of the highest rates of teen suicide. Gun availability and parents failing to lock up their guns are major contributors. HB87, safe storage of firearms, is a bill requiring all guns to be fully secured in the owner's absence. A locked-up weapon can't kill.

Another bill, a universal background check for all gun sales, will help keep dangerous individuals from obtaining a gun. Seventy-five percent of Utahns and 95 percent of Americans favor the bill.

In contrast, the NRA promotes HJR7, a joint resolution that would stop any new regulatory gun laws. If the resolution succeeds in crushing nine intelligent gun regulations, suicides and homicides will continue at the same rate and Utah will remain a dangerous place to live. Don't be fooled.

Here is a perfect opportunity to see if Republican legislators (all with A grades from the NRA) will honor the pledge to represent the will of the people first or continue to sell out to the NRA.

Ron Molen

Salt Lake City