Trump’s desire to fulfill an absurd campaign promise does not constitute a national emergency. Period. Full stop.

Building a wall was not an emergency during the first two years of his presidency when Republicans held a majority in both houses of Congress. What makes it an emergency now? According to the Constitution, Congress, not the president, holds the power of the purse. For Congress to allow Trump to spend money already allocated for other purposes, such as national defense, is a violation of the Constitution’s separation of powers and sets a dangerous precedent.

History will label this act as Trump’s tantrum. In the meantime, climate disruption due to burning of fossil fuels is causing millions of dollars each year of property damage, social upheaval and personal distress to Americans while Trump ignores their pain and suffering.

Jean Lown

Logan